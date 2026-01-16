Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

ANKARA

The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) on Türkiye’s roads surged to 370,591 in 2025, up sharply from 183,776 a year earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 16.

The rapid growth marks a dramatic shift from just 24 registered EVs in 2011, with numbers climbing to more than 6,000 in 2021 and reaching 80,000 by 2023.

During the January–December period of 2025, 1.12 million cars were registered. Gasoline-fueled cars accounted for 46.4 percent of the total, followed by hybrids at 27.3 percent, electric cars at 16.7 percent, diesel-fueled cars at 8.5 percent and LPG-fueled cars at 1.1 percent.

By the end of December, Türkiye’s overall car fleet stood at 17.37 million. Diesel vehicles made up 32.6 percent, gasoline cars 30.9 percent and LPG-fueled cars 30.1 percent. Hybrids represented 4 percent of the total, while electric cars comprised 2.1 percent.

In December alone, 248,205 motor vehicle registrations were recorded. Cars accounted for 59.3 percent of these, followed by motorcycles at 23.6 percent, small trucks at 12.9 percent, tractors at 1.9 percent, trucks at 1.2 percent, minibuses at 0.6 percent, buses at 0.3 percent and special-purpose vehicles at 0.2 percent.