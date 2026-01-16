Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

ANKARA
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) on Türkiye’s roads surged to 370,591 in 2025, up sharply from 183,776 a year earlier, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Jan. 16.

The rapid growth marks a dramatic shift from just 24 registered EVs in 2011, with numbers climbing to more than 6,000 in 2021 and reaching 80,000 by 2023.

During the January–December period of 2025, 1.12 million cars were registered. Gasoline-fueled cars accounted for 46.4 percent of the total, followed by hybrids at 27.3 percent, electric cars at 16.7 percent, diesel-fueled cars at 8.5 percent and LPG-fueled cars at 1.1 percent.

By the end of December, Türkiye’s overall car fleet stood at 17.37 million. Diesel vehicles made up 32.6 percent, gasoline cars 30.9 percent and LPG-fueled cars 30.1 percent. Hybrids represented 4 percent of the total, while electric cars comprised 2.1 percent.

In December alone, 248,205 motor vehicle registrations were recorded. Cars accounted for 59.3 percent of these, followed by motorcycles at 23.6 percent, small trucks at 12.9 percent, tractors at 1.9 percent, trucks at 1.2 percent, minibuses at 0.6 percent, buses at 0.3 percent and special-purpose vehicles at 0.2 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

    FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

  2. Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

    Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

  3. Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

    Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

  4. Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

    Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

  5. Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

    Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid
Recommended
Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments
2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey
Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings
Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister

Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister
Venezuelan interim leader vows oil sector reform

Venezuelan interim leader vows oil sector reform
IMF chief visits Ukraine as Kiev awaits funding

IMF chief visits Ukraine as Kiev awaits funding
WORLD Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Athens intends to extend its territorial waters and set up a second marine park in the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Jan. 16
ECONOMY Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

The 2026 Public Investment Program allocates a total of 1.92 trillion Turkish Liras across 13,887 projects, with the largest share directed to the transport and communications sector.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿