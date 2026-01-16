Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

ISTANBUL
Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has wrapped up a series of high-level investor meetings in London, where he engaged with more than 500 representatives from leading global institutional investment firms with combined assets exceeding $58 trillion.

According to a statement from the Treasury and Finance Ministry, Şimşek held 20 separate meetings as part of the Türkiye Investment Conference program.

The meetings provided a comprehensive discussion of the latest developments in Türkiye’s Macroeconomic Stability and Reform Program, as well as the country’s medium-term outlook.

During his London visit, Şimşek also met with senior executives and country teams from international credit rating agencies including Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings.

The ministry noted that Şimşek will continue his investor outreach in New York, holding further talks with financial institutions and market participants.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

    FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

  2. Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

    Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

  3. Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

    Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

  4. Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

    Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

  5. Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

    Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid
Recommended
Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments
2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey

2026 inflation expectations at 23.2 percent: Survey
Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025

Number of electric vehicles in Türkiye surpasses 370,000 in 2025
Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister

Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister
Venezuelan interim leader vows oil sector reform

Venezuelan interim leader vows oil sector reform
IMF chief visits Ukraine as Kiev awaits funding

IMF chief visits Ukraine as Kiev awaits funding
WORLD Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Athens intends to extend its territorial waters and set up a second marine park in the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Jan. 16
ECONOMY Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

The 2026 Public Investment Program allocates a total of 1.92 trillion Turkish Liras across 13,887 projects, with the largest share directed to the transport and communications sector.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿