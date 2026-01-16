Finance Minister Şimşek concludes London investor meetings

ISTANBUL

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has wrapped up a series of high-level investor meetings in London, where he engaged with more than 500 representatives from leading global institutional investment firms with combined assets exceeding $58 trillion.

According to a statement from the Treasury and Finance Ministry, Şimşek held 20 separate meetings as part of the Türkiye Investment Conference program.

The meetings provided a comprehensive discussion of the latest developments in Türkiye’s Macroeconomic Stability and Reform Program, as well as the country’s medium-term outlook.

During his London visit, Şimşek also met with senior executives and country teams from international credit rating agencies including Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch Ratings.

The ministry noted that Şimşek will continue his investor outreach in New York, holding further talks with financial institutions and market participants.