Sakarya Gas Field output to double in 2026: Energy minister

RIZE

Production at the Black Sea’s Sakarya Gas Field will double in 2026, marking a pivotal year for the country’s energy transformation, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking at the International Ayder Energy Forum in Rize, Bayraktar emphasized that the Osmangazi Floating Production Platform will enable Türkiye to produce enough natural gas to supply 8 million households.

Highlighting ongoing exploration and production efforts, Bayraktar revealed plans for six new exploratory drilling operations in the Black Sea, including one offshore location near Çayeli in Rize province. He underscored that these initiatives are part of Türkiye’s broader strategy to expand its energy independence through new discoveries and sustained production.

Bayraktar also noted that with the addition of two new vessels, Türkiye now possesses the world’s fourth-largest deep-sea drilling fleet. This capability, he said, positions the country to conduct exploration both domestically and abroad, with growing interest from international companies seeking joint ventures in regions such as Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia.

Reiterating Türkiye’s long-term goal, Bayraktar stressed the importance of reducing reliance on foreign energy by intensifying domestic oil and gas exploration.

Bayraktar stated that Türkiye will maximize the integration of its domestic and renewable resources into its energy system and economy, noting, “Each year we add approximately 7,000 to 8,000 megawatts of new capacity to our installed power.”

“This year will be another record year for renewables. By 2035, Türkiye will reach an installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts in solar and wind power,” he said.