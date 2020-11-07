Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 6.68 billion Turkish liras ($820 million) in October, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Nov. 6. 

Cash revenues of the Treasury totaled 90.15 billion Turkish liras ($11.07 billion) last month.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 11.05 billion liras ($1.36 billion), hit some 96.8 billion liras ($11.9 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 85.79 billion liras ($10.54 billion), driving a 4.36 billion liras ($535 million) surplus in the primary balance.

The Treasury had no revenues from the privatization or fund income in October.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 8.14 at the end of the last month.

