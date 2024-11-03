Treasury plans to raise $11 bln in external funding in 2025

ANKARA
The Turkish Treasury plans to raise $11 billion equivalent of external funding in 2025 on international capital markets.

In order to raise funding from international capital markets, conventional Eurobonds, lease certificates, green bonds, social bonds and/or sustainable bonds may be issued in varying maturities depending on market conditions, the Treasury said in its financing program for 2025.

For diversification purposes, international borrowing operations in foreign currencies other than the U.S. dollar may be conducted depending on the market conditions, it added.

“Meetings with international investment banks, credit rating agencies and international investors will continue in order to strengthen the investor relations and improve the investor perception of our country in the international capital markets,” the Treasury said.

The Treasury projects a total debt service of 3.24 trillion Turkish Liras in 2025 against an estimated debt service of 2.25 trillion liras in 2024.

Domestic debt service is expected to be 2.39 trillion liras next year, including 822 billion liras of principal and 1.56 billion liras of interest payments.

The Treasury forecast external debt service to total 857 billion liras in 2025, with principal and interest payments amounting to 551 billion liras and 306 billion liras, respectively.

Against its debt service, the authority plans a domestic borrowing of 2.85 trillion liras next year.

Türkiye's passenger car market slows down in October
