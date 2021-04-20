Treasury borrows some $632 mln through auctions

  • April 20 2021 09:01:49

ANKARA
The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that some 2.17 billion Turkish liras ($267.84 million) in two-year fixed coupon rate government bonds – semiannually, reopen, the sixth issue – were sold in the first auction.

The total tender amounted to 4.26 billion Turkish liras ($525.7 million), with a 51% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of 567-day government bonds was accepted at 8.62%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 17.24% and 17.98%, respectively.

The Treasury bills will be settled on Wednesday and mature on Nov. 9, 2022.

In the second auction, the Treasury issued four-year CPI-indexed bonds – semiannually, reopen, fourth-issue – totaling 2.95 billion Turkish liras ($364.1 million).

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 4.6 billion Turkish liras ($567.7 million), with a 64.1% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 1,519-day government bonds was accepted at 1.43% of the periodic interest rate, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 2.86% and 2.88%, respectively.

Bills will be settled on Wednesday and mature on June 18, 2025.

The Treasury will make two more auctions on Tuesday.

ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March
