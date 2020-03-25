Treasury borrows $650 mln from domestic markets

  • March 25 2020 09:43:15

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Treasury borrows $650 mln from domestic markets

Turkey's Treasury borrowed 4.2 billion Turkish liras (some $650 million) from domestic markets on March 24.

Some 3.6 billion Turkish liras (around $560 million) of three-year Turkish lira overnight reference rate (TLREF)-indexed bonds – new issuance – to be settled on March 25 and mature on June 21, 2023, were sold in an auction, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on March 24.

The total tender was 4.48 billion Turkish liras (some $690 billion), with a 79.5 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of the 728-day Treasury bills was accepted at 2.52 percent, while the average annual simple and compound interest rates were 10.10 percent and 10.49 percent, respectively.

The Treasury also issued lease certificates worth 600 million liras ($90 million) on March 24.

The certificates will be settled on March 25, while their maturity day is March 23, 2022.

