Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 12 issued Euro-dominated government debt securities and lease certificates to borrow €1.26 billion ($1.41 billion) from domestic markets.

Both government debt securities (€1.005 billion) and lease certificates (€255 million) have 0.75 percent coupon rate semiannually.

Securities and certificates will be settled on March 13, and mature on March 12, 2021.

This week, the treasury also borrowed 10.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.72 billion) in three auctions.