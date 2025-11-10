Treasure hunters caught in secret underground city in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Authorities have uncovered an unregistered underground city in the central city of Nevşehir’s Cappadocia, where two suspects were caught conducting illegal excavations inside a hidden tunnel.

Gendarmerie teams launched the operation after receiving a tip about unauthorized digging.

Upon inspection, officers found a tunnel entrance concealed with bricks. Inside, suspects identified as M.P. and H.P. were caught in the act with excavation tools.

Initial assessments revealed a network of interconnected tunnels and rooms similar to those found in Cappadocia’s well-known underground cities open to tourism.

The suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Illegal treasure hunting and unlicensed excavations remain a recurring problem in Türkiye, often damaging archaeological heritage sites that date back thousands of years.

The latest incident was reported in the northern province of Amasya, a city famous for its ancient tunnels.

Police and museum officials discovered a 20-meter tunnel carved into the slopes of the city’s Mount Ferhat, where tools believed to have been used by treasure hunters were seized at the scene.

Authorities subsequently launched an investigation into the incident.