Travis Scott accused of violating Astroworld suits gag order

  • March 30 2022 07:00:00

HOUSTON
Attorneys for some of those killed and injured during last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival alleged in court on March 28 that rapper Travis Scott has violated a gag order issued in lawsuits they have filed in an effort to influence possible jurors and rebuild his reputation ahead of a potential trial.

At issue is an announcement Scott made earlier this month about Project HEAL, a $5 million initiative that includes funding for an effort to address safety challenges for festivals and large-scale events. Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation, and others had put in place sufficient safety measures.

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much-needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be. I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever,” Scott wrote earlier this month on Instagram after the initiative was announced.

But Bob Hilliard, one of the attorneys representing the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest person to die from injuries during the festival, said during a court hearing that Scott used the power of his social media presence to address concert safety, one of the issues being debated by the lawsuits.

