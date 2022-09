Travis at Zorlu PSM

ISTANBUL

As part of its ‘The Invisible Band In Concert plus The Classic Hits’ tour, Brit-rock band Travis will perform at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 19.

The band’s latest album in December last year to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their album ‘The Invisible Band,’ featuring new versions of legendary hits such as ‘Sing,’ ‘Side’ and ‘Flowers in the Window.’