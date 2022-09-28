Transfer of 15 CHP deputies ‘touchstone,’ but İYİ Party returned favor: Akşener

Transfer of 15 CHP deputies ‘touchstone,’ but İYİ Party returned favor: Akşener

ANKARA
Transfer of 15 CHP deputies ‘touchstone,’ but İYİ Party returned favor: Akşener

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has expressed that the 2018 incident in which 15 deputies of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) resigned to secure the position of her party in the elections was a “touchstone” move but that her party had returned the favor in 2019 elections.

Speaking to broadcaster HaberTürk on Sept. 27, Akşener said that her party returned this favor by supporting CHP candidates in 2019 local elections.

“I will be grateful to Mr. [CHP leader Kemal] Kılıçdaroğlu until I die. This is something else. The famous ‘15 deputies’ issue is a very important touchstone for Türkiye’s future. Everyone should be proud of this,” Akşener said.

But, her party already responded this gesture in 2019 polls, she added.
“We don’t owe to Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu. If there was a debt, we paid it on March 31. We even became creditors,” she stated.

Akşener also said the İYİ Party only has positions of two directors and two deputy directors in the Istanbul Municipality, which is governed by CHP candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Akşener said that her party will welcome a possible candidate from the CHP, reiterating her will to run for prime minister if the opposition coalition wins in the next elections.

In 2018, 15 CHP lawmakers temporarily joined the İYİ Party in a bid to allow it to form a 20-deputy party group in parliament, constitutionally gaining the right to enter elections.

The CHP lawmakers resigned from the CHP to ensure the İYİ Party’s participation in snap elections. After they ran in the June 24 elections, the deputes later returned to the CHP as the İYİ Party’s participation was secured.

In the local elections in 2019, the İYİ Party officially endorsed the CHP’s candidates in two metropolitan municipalities in Istanbul and Ankara, as part of their “Nation’s Alliance.”

Turkey, opposition parties,

TÜRKIYE Transfer of 15 CHP deputies ‘touchstone,’ but İYİ Party returned favor: Akşener

Transfer of 15 CHP deputies ‘touchstone,’ but İYİ Party returned favor: Akşener
MOST POPULAR

  1. EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

    EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

  2. When movie fan-art becomes the real thing

    When movie fan-art becomes the real thing

  3. Turkish university’s solar car ranks third in Belgium race

    Turkish university’s solar car ranks third in Belgium race

  4. Rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

    Rare pink diamond to go under hammer in Geneva

  5. Carmen Opera on AKM stage

    Carmen Opera on AKM stage
Recommended
CHP dismisses Bolu mayor for 1 year over controversial remarks

CHP dismisses Bolu mayor for 1 year over controversial remarks
Turkish parliament to start new legislative term on Oct. 1.

Turkish parliament to start new legislative term on Oct. 1.
İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran

İYİ Party leader salutes protests in Iran
Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally

Hate speech unacceptable, minister says over anti-LGBT rally
CHP leader to pay visit to US in October

CHP leader to pay visit to US in October
No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader

No crisis within opposition alliance over candidacy: CHP leader
WORLD Leaders blame Russia-Europe pipeline leaks on sabotage

Leaders blame Russia-Europe pipeline leaks on sabotage

Sabotage is the most likely cause of leaks in two Baltic Sea gas pipelines between Russia and Europe, European leaders said Tuesday, after seismologists reported explosions around the Nord Stream pipelines.

ECONOMY EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap

EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

U.K. airline EasyJet has outlined its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 via new technology, saying it would use carbon capture to address just under a quarter of its emissions.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.