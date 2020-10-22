Training plane crashes in Istanbul, no fatalities

  October 22 2020

ISTANBUL
A training plane crashed in Büyükçekmece, a district in the outskirts of Istanbul, without causing fatalities.

The plane's pilot was rescued with severe injuries.

The plane, belonging to a flight school, took off from Hezarfen airport in Çatalca, a district near Büyükçekmece, according to Demirören News Agency.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a written statement that the pilot, a flight school student, identified only by the initials B.N., was trying to land the plane after experiencing a problem with the engine 10 minutes into the flight.

The statement said paramedics, firefighters and police were immediately dispatched to the scene as well as an air ambulance, as the crash site was inaccessible to vehicles.

The aircraft is said to have nosedived near a lake and maneuvered at the last moment before it hit the TEM Highway, an intercity road on which thousands of cars pass in a day.

An investigation was launched into the incident.

Turkey

