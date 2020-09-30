Training for Turkish, Syrian entrepreneur candidates to start in October

Hazal Özcan – ANKARA

Turkish and Syrian entrepreneur candidates, residing in Turkey’s capital Ankara, will soon have the chance to go under online training to boost their talents and enhance their business skills.



Training will be carried out as part of a project called “Enhancement of Entrepreneurship Capacities for Sustainable Socio-Economic Integration” (ENHANCER).



Financed by the European Union, the project is being implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) in coordination with Turkey’s Industry and Technology Ministry’s General Directorate of Development Agencies.



The first phase of the training will be carried out in the capital Ankara and will only be available for Turks and Syrians residing in the city.



The entrepreneur candidates will start to receive their training as of Oct. 6. In order to apply to the program, the interested candidates only need to fill out the necessary forms by Oct. 2.



The training covers an extensive scope from learning about the concepts of entrepreneurship to grasping the basics of financial analysis.



Some of the other topics, which are going to be covered in the training include developing ideas and a business model, team building, customer analysis and presentation techniques.



After the training, the budding entrepreneurs who take part in the program will also get the chance to receive a grant of between 1,000 and 5,000 euros in the event of being eligible to receive so.



The ENHANCER project endeavors to obtain practical results, striving to upgrade the skills of potential entrepreneurs among Syrians under temporary protection in Turkey and local host communities, improve business links for entrepreneurs, policy coordination and formulation of the national, regional and local level and socio-economic integration.



The project enables Syrians under temporary protection to position themselves in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and also tries to strengthen the capacity of local host communities in this regard.



With the beginning of the brutal war in Syria nine and a half years ago, Turkey began to host many refugees and asylum seekers, and today the country ranks first with the four million refugees who call it their home.