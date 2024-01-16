Traffic accident kills 9 in country’s south

MERSIN

Nine people have been killed and 30 others injured as an intercity passenger bus overturned in the southern province of Mersin.

The incident took place at 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 16, when a bus transporting 40 passengers and a three-member crew from the southern tourism town of Marmaris to the southeastern province of Mardin flipped over due to the driver losing control of the steering wheel.

Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan informed that nine individuals, including the bus driver, lost their lives at the scene, while among the 30 injured, 13 are in serious condition.

The accident occurred at the exit of a tunnel, and the slippery road surface due to rain could be considered among the contributing factors, Pehlivan noted.

Though initial assessments suggest that the accident might have resulted from excessive speed at the tunnel exit, the precise cause will be revealed through the examination of the speed measurement device inside the vehicle, according to the governor.

Providing an update on the situation at the accident site, he informed that the wreckage of the bus has been removed, and the Antalya-Mersin road is now open to traffic.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also announced an investigation has been launched into the accident, revealing that two prosecutors have been assigned to examine the incident.