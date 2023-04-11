Tradesmen hope to revive quake-hit bazaar in Hatay

HATAY

The historical Uzun Çarşı (Long Bazaar), one of the symbols of Hatay, has been in silence since the earthquakes on Feb. 6. The bazaar suffered great destruction and most of the workplaces were destroyed in the disaster. Now eight tradesmen opened their workplaces in the bazaar, hoping to return to good old days again.

In the 3.5-kilometer-long bazaar, where more than 2,500 workplaces were operating before the earthquake, more than 600 workplaces are in ruins.

In the bazaar, each side of the street is run by a different occupational group of different faiths and backgrounds. Eight among them - the ones with less damage - were recently reopened after the earthquake, while there is no hope for the others.

Stating that they have never witnessed such a silence throughout its history, the shopkeepers talked to Doğan News Agency.

Mehmet Yaluç, 38, who has been working in a shoe store in the bazaar for 25 years, said that he lost his nephews in the earthquake and that they suffered greatly like the other people of Antakya.

Stating that he has never seen the bazaar so quiet in his life, and that he still cannot believe what happened, Yaluç said, “There is no word to describe what we are going through. So bad, so painful. This place was always crowded, bustling and lively. If you throw a needle, it would not fall to the ground, but now we have lost many of our relatives and friends. Hopefully, these days will be back to normal. We are having a hard time even talking about it now.”

Rıfat Can, 61, who has been selling spices in Uzun Çarşı for 50 years, said that the earthquake taught him many lessons, and that he saw the fact that one should not break away from the reality of life just like such disasters.

Emphasizing that he never thought that such a disaster would happen to them, Can said, “You are here today, you are gone tomorrow. Today you are the sultan, tomorrow you may be in a dungeon. This is such a world. We should learn from this disaster. I lost 15 members of my family. We are trying to get better. If God gives strength, we will continue to work. We cannot afford to leave our country. This land is ours, we will not leave it.”

Mustafa İşlek, 61, a market tradesman who lost his mother, father, two brothers, grandson and aunt in the earthquake, said that Antakya is a city of civilizations in all aspects, and that the earthquake destroyed it.

Stating that he has trouble sleeping at night, İşlek said, “I don’t know how many years it will take for this place to recover. My only wish is that national support be given to the cities that got damaged in the earthquake. Then Antakya will revive again in one year. Uzun Çarşı is the heart of this place. Everyone who came to Antakya did not leave here before they visited this bazaar. We hope to recover soon.”

Fuat Gövce, the mukhtar of the Habib-i Neccar neighborhood, where a part of the Uzun Çarşı is located, stated that many residents left Antakya after the earthquake and that they recently started to return slowly.

Noting that the shopkeepers of the bazaar are also striving to stand up again, Gövce said, “Eight tradesmen opened their workplaces. Previously, over 2,500 tradesmen were running businesses here. The authorities continue to work to solve the infrastructure problem.”

One of the busiest places of the region in the center of Antakya, the quake-hit Uzun Çarşı’s history dates back to the 12th century.

The bazaar was famous for the local and traditional goods that were sold there before the disaster. From homeware to clothes, spices to herbs and local dairy products, to jewelry, carpets and antiques, the bazaar was where one can find local goods all under one roof.

Once a stop on the Silk Road, the landmark bazaar was also a place where locals live daily life.