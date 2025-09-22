Sweeping tariffs imposed on passenger car imports

Türkiye has imposed new additional financial obligations on automobile imports as part of efforts to protect domestic production and reduce the current account deficit.

The new regulations have been published in the Official Gazette.

According to the statement from the Trade Ministry, under the regulation, additional taxes will be imposed on passenger cars imported from countries outside the European Union and those not covered by Free Trade Agreements.

Conventional and hybrid vehicles, excluding plug-in hybrids, will be subject to a 25 percent levy or a minimum of $6,000 per vehicle, whichever is higher. Plug-in hybrid vehicles will face a 30 percent levy or at least $7,000, whichever is greater.

Fully electric vehicles will also be taxed at 30 percent or a minimum of $8,500 per vehicle, whichever is higher.

In its statement, the ministry said: “At this stage, considering global trends in the automotive market, changes and transformations in supply chains, the recent rise in trade wars and protectionist tendencies in global trade that also closely affect our country, the need has arisen to protect our automotive sector against the pressure of significantly increased imports and unfair competition through necessary measures.”

The ministry stated that the decision will be implemented 60 days after Sept. 22. It also emphasized that the regulation, published and enacted in the Official Gazette, complies with World Trade Organization rules and international obligations.

