Trade minister, large business delegation to visit Bangladesh

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by a large delegation of businesspeople, will travel to Bangladesh later this week to discuss strengthening bilateral trade and investment.

Bolat and the delegation are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Jan. 9.

Bolat is set to hold bilateral meetings with Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus and Sheikh Bashir Uddin, an adviser to the Commerce Ministry.

The delegation will include representatives of the leading business organizations, such as the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchange of Türkiye (TOBB), the Turkish Contractors’ Association (TMB), the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD).

During the visit, a round table meeting will be held with the participation of leading representatives of the Turkish and Bangladeshi business circles with the aim of advancing the trade and investment relations of the two countries, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Bolat will also meet with Turkish businesspeople in this country and exchange views on current problems and potential cooperation opportunities.

During the visit, new areas of cooperation such as infrastructure projects, energy, tourism, especially health tourism, mining, logistics, e-commerce, defense industry and clean energy will be discussed in order to achieve a more balanced and diversified structure of bilateral trade, said Anadolu.

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Bangladesh exceeded $1.3 billion in 2024.