Trade Minister, business delegation visiting Pakistan

ISTANBUL
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by a delegation of Turkish businesspeople, is paying an official visit to Pakistan to bolster ties between the two countries.

Bolat first met with Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb.

"We discussed increasing our trade volume, solving our companies' problems in investment and trade, evaluating mutual investment opportunities and further strengthening our economic cooperation.” Bolat wrote on X after meeting Aurangzeb in Islamabad. 

“We aim to increase our trade volume with Pakistan to $5 billion,” he added. 

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Pakistan exceeded $1 billion in the past three years. In the seven-month period of this year, an increase of 45 percent was recorded compared to the same period last year.

“We will continue our efforts to deepen our trade and economic ties with Pakistan and diversify areas of cooperation,” said Bolat. 

Bolat is scheduled to meet with his counterpart, Jam Kamal Khan, in Karachi on Aug. 9 and attend the opening of the second edition of the International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAG’24).

Trade and commercial ties between Türkiye and Pakistan have improved in recent years, especially in the fields of defense industry, contracting and energy.

Turkish contracting companies have so far undertaken projects worth approximately $3.3 billion in Pakistan, while Turkish investments in the country totaled more than $2 billion.

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
