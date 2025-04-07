Trade Minister Bolat in UAE to discuss ties, hold talks

ANKARA
Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has traveled to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to attend a major investment event and hold talks.

The bilateral trade reached $16 billion last year, while in the first three months of 2025, the travel volume between the two countries surged 44 percent year-on-year to $4.8 billion.

Under the co-chairmanship of Bolat and the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Tani Ahmed Al Zeydi, the 2nd session of the Türkiye-UAE Economic and Trade Joint Committee (JETCO) and the 1st session of the Türkiye-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) Joint Committee meetings will be held.

Bolat will attend the 14th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting-AIM in Abu Dhabi.

Within the joint committee meetings, issues such as bilateral trade, investment, contracting, trade financing, service sectors, customs areas, green transformation and cooperation in third countries will be discussed.

During the visit, a roundtable meeting will be held with the participation of leading companies from both countries.

Bolat will also meet with representatives of Turkish companies doing business in the UAE.

The UAE is a lucrative market for Turkish contractors.

To date, Turkish contracting firms have undertaken 149 projects in the UAE to date, with a total value of $17.7 billion.

The UAE ranks as the 10th country where Turkish firms have carried out the most projects.

 

