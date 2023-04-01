Trade deficit widens to $12.1 billion in February

ANKARA

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit widened by 51 percent year-on-year in February, reaching $12.1 billion, the country’s statistical authority said on March 31.

The country’s exports fell 6.4 percent from a year earlier to $18.6 billion in January, while imports increased 10.1 percent to $30.7 billion, the latest data showed.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio decreased to 60.7 percent last month, down from 71.4 percent in February 2022.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade deficit stood at $2.5 billion last month.

Türkiye’s largest outbound shipments were to Germany, with a worth of $1.7 billion.

It was followed by Italy with $1.12 billion, the U.S. with $1.09 billion, Russia with $1.01 billion, and the U.K. with $851 million.