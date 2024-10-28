Traces of ancient earthquake found at Apollo Sanctuary

BURSA

Archaeological excavations are uncovering the sacred profile of Kız Island in the touristic Gölyazı neighborhood of Bursa's Nilüfer district, dating back to the Hellenistic period.

The excavation, which began in 2022 on an island about 500 meters from the shore of Gölyazı, which is recognized as one of the most beautiful villages in Europe and known by its ancient name "Apollonia ad Rhyndacum," is being conducted under the presidency of Bursa Uludağ University (BUÜ).

After the waters recede at the end of summer, archaeologists reach the island by boat and begin their work once the vegetation is cleared.

Surrounded by a sacred wall called a "temenos," constructed during the Hellenistic period, the island is thought to house a structure complex with a temple, altar, stoa (a covered gallery with columns next to a street or agora) and exedras (semi-circular or rectangular niche-like spaces opening to a courtyard or square). Current efforts are focused on identifying the full architectural plan of the temple.

Professor Derya Şahin, a faculty member at BUÜ's Department of Archaeology and the head of the excavations, stated that they only have the opportunity to work from late September to early October because the island remains underwater from winter until June.

Stating that they cleared the vegetation with the municipality's support, Şahin noted that Kız Island is identified as the 'Apollon Sanctuary' and that researchers have conducted studies related to the island's layout and possible architecture.

Stating that they are working to reveal the sacred profile of the island, Şahin said: "It is a beautiful island surrounded by a sacred wall called 'temenos' built during the Hellenistic period. We expect a structure complex containing a possible temple, altar, stoa and exedrae. In the excavations conducted in the center of the island, we obtained some data related to the temple. We identified that the temple was built in the Archaic period and expanded across three different periods."

"One of our most important findings is that it is linked to tectonic movements, which is seen in many ancient cities in Bursa. A big earthquake occurred in 121, causing significant damage, especially in public buildings. With the support of Roman Emperor Hadrian, it was revived. We also know that Emperor Hadrian visited the region in 124. There is a significant inscription on the walls today. In this inscription, Hadrian is called 'ktisis' and 'soter,' which mean 'founder' and 'savior.' This may be due to his important contributions to the city," she added.

Noting that they are trying to fully reveal the architecture and plan of the structure, which they identify as a temple, including details such as where the entrance begins and where it ends, Şahin shared details about the significant findings on Kız Island. She said that in previous years, lots of arrowheads were found in one location, which they believe were offerings left by visitors to Apollo.

Explaining that they found a relief depicting Apollo last year, Şahin said: "It depicts Apollo playing a lyre. We know that similar depictions were found in a place called Akçapınar in the '90s and taken to the museum. We determined that this depiction was related to these works, and we think that these pieces may also have come from the island because the figurative features matched completely. We identified that sacred inscriptions and reliefs dedicated to Apollo were here. Another important finding is that the cult statue found in the Apollo Temple was initially an Apollo playing the lyre, but later it changed to an Apollo playing with a lizard after the earthquake in 121."

Şahin stated that the architectural structure identified as a temple is in three phases (Archaic, Hellenistic and Roman periods) and documented this with various archaeological records.

Şahin explained that the structure was expanded by approximately two meters in each period, extending up to 12 meters and that they also discovered finds from the Byzantine and Ottoman periods. "Among our archaeological finds are various clay pipe fragments from the Ottoman period and various ceramic fragments from the Byzantine period," she said.

"There were probably priests and religious figures here. Apollon sacred areas also had oracular features. In other words, people came here expecting small secrets about their future from priests and soothsayers and tried to obtain those secrets. Besides this, people often came to the island for religious purposes, offered sacrifices and presented offerings to the deity," she added.

She mentioned that they plan to make the excavation area accessible to visitors, preparing a project that will allow visitors to learn about the archaeological remains on Kız Island by traveling there by boat from Gölyazı.