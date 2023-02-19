Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

TRABZON
Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.

The choreography depicts a foreign search and rescue responder saving a child next to rescue dog Proteo, which arrived in Türkiye with Mexican teams and lost its life during search efforts.

The choreography also showed a giant hand rising from the rubble and holding a Turkish flag.

The players wore black armbands, while people in the whole stadium observed a minute’s silence before the match.

A banner in the stadium said Türkiye will be united to heal the wounds caused by the quakes. “Our thoughts are with you,” read a Basel banner.

Trabzonspor beat Basel, while following a goal, a group of Trabzonspor players celebrated by holding a Türkiye T-shirt.

The Turkish Süper Lig is currently postponed due to the disaster.

The Black Sea side made the game’s tickets available to all fans, turning the game into an aid campaign.

A memorial ticket was also being sold for those who could not attend the match, with all proceeds of the game to go to earthquake survivors via Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Many Turkish clubs, including Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, called on their supporters to buy the memorial tickets and join the aid campaign.

TÜRKIYE Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers
