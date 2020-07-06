Trabzonspor continue to chase Başakşehir for title

  • July 06 2020 09:17:28

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor defeated Galatasaray 3-1 in a highly anticipated Week 30 clash in the Turkish Super Lig on July 5.

Istanbul's Galatasaray were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute after Sofiane Feghouli was shown a red card with a video referee decision since he kicked defender Manuel da Costa in the chest.

Trabzonspor were awarded a penalty after a video review, and Jose Sosa converted the penalty in the 41st minute, 1-0.

In the second half, Filip Novak doubled the lead for the away team in the 70th minute, 2-0.

Jean Michael Seri's penalty goal made the score 2-1 in stoppage time.

Alexander Sorloth's late goal in stoppage sealed the critical 3-1 victory for Trabzonspor at Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.

Trabzonspor continue to chase leaders Medipol Başakşehir for the title and increased their points to 61 in 30 matches, two points behind Başakşehir in the second spot.

Sunday Super Lig results:

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Çaykur Rizespor: 1-0

Kasımpaşa - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 0-0

Galatasaray - Trabzonspor: 1-3

