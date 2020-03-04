Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.

In the match on Trabzonspor's home ground, Şenol Güneş Stadium, Alexander Sorloth scored the host's opening goal in the 46th minute, followed by Filip Novak scoring their second goal in the 66th minute.

Vedat Muriqi's goal in the 82nd minute raised Fenerbahçe's hopes of qualifying for the final before the second leg game at home in Istanbul.

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor are set to fight for the Turkish Cup final in the Antalya derby on March 4..

The second legs of the semifinals will be held on April 21-22, with the final game at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 5.