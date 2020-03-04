Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

  • March 04 2020 10:46:06

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.

In the match on Trabzonspor's home ground, Şenol Güneş Stadium, Alexander Sorloth scored the host's opening goal in the 46th minute, followed by Filip Novak scoring their second goal in the 66th minute.

Vedat Muriqi's goal in the 82nd minute raised Fenerbahçe's hopes of qualifying for the final before the second leg game at home in Istanbul.

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor are set to fight for the Turkish Cup final in the Antalya derby on March 4..

The second legs of the semifinals will be held on April 21-22, with the final game at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on May 5.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

    Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

  2. Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

    Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

  3. Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

    Turkey downs Assad regime's warplane in Syria

  4. First ever Turkish-American police chief victim of threats due to race, religion

    First ever Turkish-American police chief victim of threats due to race, religion

  5. Erdoğan refuses to meet with Greek PM after refugees die

    Erdoğan refuses to meet with Greek PM after refugees die
Recommended
Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run
Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league

Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league
Watford snap Liverpools 44-match unbeaten run

Watford snap Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten run
Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe snaps two-game losing streak in EuroLeague
Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16

Başakşehir to face Copenhagen in Europa League last 16
Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League

Başakşehir reach last 16 in UEFA Europa League
WORLD Tripoli said to be set for offensive on warlord Haftar

Tripoli said to be set for offensive on warlord Haftar

The forces of Libya's internationally recognized government will shift from a defensive to an offensive stance against the militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar, said the government's interior minister on March 3.
ECONOMY Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months

Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months

Turkey earned $1.44 billion by exporting 220,724 tons of hazelnut from last year’s September to February 2020, a regional trade union announced on March 3.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.