Trabzon Airport unveils new international arrivals terminal

TRABZON

Trabzon Airport has celebrated the opening of its new international arrivals terminal and CIP (commercially important person) building with a ceremony.

The event on Aug. 27 was attended by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Uraloğlu noted the airport ranked ninth among Türkiye's busiest last year with around 3.5 million passengers.

In the first seven months of this year, Trabzon Airport served over 2 million passengers and handled nearly 15,000 aircraft movements, he informed.

The airport offers international flights to 20 destinations across 11 countries, primarily Qatar, Azerbaijan, Germany, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan, serviced by 19 different airlines.

"We have transformed our country into one of the nations with the widest flight network in the world," Uraloğlu said.

The minister also pointed out that air travel figures have surged, with over 214 million passengers traveling domestically and internationally in 2023.

As of the end of July this year, passenger numbers had reached 129.73 million, he added.

“This number was about 118 million in the same period last year,” Uraloğlu said.

“When we analyze the statistics, we estimate that we will carry over 230 million passengers this year.”

The ceremony concluded with a prayer before the official opening of the new facilities.