TPAO's drillship begins ops in Black Sea

ZONGULDAK

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced that its drilling vessel Fatih has commenced drilling operations in a new location within the Black Sea.

The vessel, boasting dimensions with a length of 229 meters, a width of 36 meters and a weight of 51,283 gross tons, has set its course towards the Filyos-1 well off Zonguldak province.

Türkiye has been actively conducting offshore oil and natural gas exploration endeavors with a fleet of drilling ships, including Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni and Abdülhamid Han. Additionally, seismic exploration activities are conducted utilizing vessels such as Oruç Reis and Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa.

The seismic research vessel Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, also owned by TPAO, has recently docked at Trabzon port for a scheduled maintenance and logistics stop. The vessel prepares to resume oil exploration operations in the Black Sea.