Ahlat looking for lost book on its history

  • June 17 2022 07:00:00

Ahlat looking for lost book on its history

BİTLİS
Ahlat looking for lost book on its history

The local municipality in the district of Ahlat, in the eastern province of Bitlis, is offering a prize of 60,000 Turkish Liras (around $35,000) for a lost book, which sheds light on the town’s history.

Ahlat is known as the place where the conquest of Anatolia began from and is home to very distinctive tombstones and other historical structures.

When officials from the Ahlat Municipality were conducting research on the past of Ahlat they became aware of a book, which documented the history of the district, titled “The History of Ahlat,” written by Şeref bin Ebul Mutahhar el Ensari.

The book is believed to have been written in the 12th century.

Books written in the 14th and 15th centuries made references to the “The History of Ahlat.”

But it is now not known where this book is located.

Prize offered

In search of the book, officials visited the state achieves and libraries, but their efforts yielded no result. Officials also reckoned that the book could now be held in a private collection.

Eager to find the book to shed light on the town’s history, the Municipality of Ahlat has offered a prize of 60,000 liras to whoever returns a copy of the book. The municipality will also host this person in Ahlat for three days.

Turkey,

TURKEY PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

    Bodrum faces serious sea pollution threat, warn experts

  2. Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

    Turkish, Greek defense ministers meet amid renewed tensions

  3. Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

    Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

  5. Ahlat looking for lost book on its history

    Ahlat looking for lost book on its history
Recommended
PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM

PKK images on buildings show how loose Sweden is on anti-terror fight: FM
Summer vacation starts for 18 million Turkish students

Summer vacation starts for 18 million Turkish students
Sweden, Finland support to terrorist organizations threat to NATO: Akar

Sweden, Finland support to terrorist organizations threat to NATO: Akar
Saudi Crown Prince due in Ankara for ties with Türkiye: Erdoğan

Saudi Crown Prince due in Ankara for ties with Türkiye: Erdoğan
Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report

Türkiye ranks fifth in aesthetic procedure practices: Report
Motion sent to parliament to lift MP status over slapping police officer

Motion sent to parliament to lift MP status over slapping police officer
Opposition alliance will bring democracy to Türkiye: CHP leader

Opposition alliance will bring democracy to Türkiye: CHP leader
WORLD UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

UK govt approves extradition of Assange; he plans to appeal

The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal.

ECONOMY Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’, says central banker

Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was’, says central banker

The head of the Russian Central Bank warned yesterday that the country’s economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to what they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.