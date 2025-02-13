Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR

Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s most renowned cultural tourism destinations, has seen a surge in interest in camel tours as adverse weather conditions grounded its famed hot air balloons.

The region has been experiencing cancellations of balloon tours for the past week due to unfavorable weather.

Tourists from around the world, eager to explore Cappadocia’s stunning valleys, have turned to alternative means of transportation, including horses, ATVs and camels.

Among them were Nehir Kodal and Enes Aslan, a couple visiting from the southwestern province of Isparta, who rode a camel for the first time. “It’s an amazing experience,” they said. “Both the camel tour and Cappadocia itself are spectacular.”

Local camel tour operator Osman Kaplan noted that visitors often express concern about whether camels can withstand the cold.

“Our camels are native to this region and adapted to the climate. To keep them warm, we also cover them with blankets made of goat hair,” Kaplan explained.

He added that camel rides have become particularly popular, especially among tourists from Indonesia and Malaysia during the winter season. “Many visitors enjoy taking photos with the camels, which costs 200 Turkish Liras ($5.5), while a short ride is 400 liras.”

Meanwhile, visitors also explored Cappadocia’s snow-covered valleys using ATVs.

Eren Erdoğan, a frequent visitor, remarked that Cappadocia is even more beautiful in winter.

Gamze Nur and Anıl Yavaş, a couple from the western city of Manisa, experienced the region for the first time.

“Cappadocia’s unique landscape is mesmerizing,” they said. “We’ve been touring on ATVs, and we think everyone should see this place at least once.”