Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

NEVŞEHİR
Tourists turn to camels as weather grounds balloons in Cappadocia

Cappadocia, one of Türkiye’s most renowned cultural tourism destinations, has seen a surge in interest in camel tours as adverse weather conditions grounded its famed hot air balloons.

The region has been experiencing cancellations of balloon tours for the past week due to unfavorable weather.

Tourists from around the world, eager to explore Cappadocia’s stunning valleys, have turned to alternative means of transportation, including horses, ATVs and camels.

Among them were Nehir Kodal and Enes Aslan, a couple visiting from the southwestern province of Isparta, who rode a camel for the first time. “It’s an amazing experience,” they said. “Both the camel tour and Cappadocia itself are spectacular.”

Local camel tour operator Osman Kaplan noted that visitors often express concern about whether camels can withstand the cold.

“Our camels are native to this region and adapted to the climate. To keep them warm, we also cover them with blankets made of goat hair,” Kaplan explained.

He added that camel rides have become particularly popular, especially among tourists from Indonesia and Malaysia during the winter season. “Many visitors enjoy taking photos with the camels, which costs 200 Turkish Liras ($5.5), while a short ride is 400 liras.”

Meanwhile, visitors also explored Cappadocia’s snow-covered valleys using ATVs.

Eren Erdoğan, a frequent visitor, remarked that Cappadocia is even more beautiful in winter.

Gamze Nur and Anıl Yavaş, a couple from the western city of Manisa, experienced the region for the first time.

“Cappadocia’s unique landscape is mesmerizing,” they said. “We’ve been touring on ATVs, and we think everyone should see this place at least once.”

atv,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

    Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

  2. Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

    Zelensky at Munich security meet as Trump-Putin talks spark alarm

  3. Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

    Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

  4. No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

    No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

  5. İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

    İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
Recommended
No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan

No one can take Gaza from Palestinians: Erdoğan
İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues

İliç landslide marks one year as legal process continues
AKP slams business association over remarks

AKP slams business association over remarks
Istanbul probe reveals PKK links to municipal officials

Istanbul probe reveals PKK links to municipal officials
Türkiye to deploy defense attaché to Damascus

Türkiye to deploy defense attaché to Damascus
Erdoğan: Türkiye, Pakistan to work together for Gaza

Erdoğan: Türkiye, Pakistan to work together for Gaza
Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use

Advertising board fines Adidas for failing to disclose pigskin use
WORLD Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

Trump offers top-end jets, trade deal to India

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to sell state-of-the-art fighter jets to India as he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to ramp up trade, rekindling a bond that defies the new U.S. administration's punitive approach to much of the world.
ECONOMY Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

Türkiye received $11.3 bln in foreign direct investments in 2024

 Türkiye received $11.3 billion in foreign direct investments (FDIs) last year, despite the challenges in the global investment landscape, as the country maintained its attractiveness for international investors.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿