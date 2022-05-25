Tourists flock to ‘Deli Çay’ to witness pearl mullets’ migration

VAN

Locals and tourists have thronged around “Deli Çay,” roughly translated as the “Crazy Stream,” in the eastern province of Van’s Erciş district to see pearl mullets’ migration.

Pearl mullets can live in the salty waters of Turkey’s largest Lake Van, leave their habitats at the beginning of April and migrate to streams to reproduce.

Officials announce a fishing ban between April 15 and July 15 every year to protect the species.

Tourists filled the observation terraces by the stream and tried to take photographs of the endangered species that swim against the current.

Tahsin Ceylan, a documentary director, was also in Erciş to film the migration. “Every year, around this time, we come here and shoot the migration. Pearl mullets’ perseverance for living inspires us,” he said.