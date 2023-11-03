Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11

ANKARA

The popular touristic railway, Eastern Express, embarking on approximately a 30-hour journey from the capital Ankara towards the snow-covered eastern regions, will commence its trips on Dec. 11, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

"Economical, comfortable and secure transportation services enable the exploration of Anatolia's historical and natural wonders. In recent years, the Eastern Express has become a favorite of travelers and art enthusiasts seeking different holiday options. This year, tourist-oriented Eastern Express services will start on Dec. 11, and ticket sales began today [Nov. 1]," Uraloğlu stated in a written statement.

"Our touristic Eastern Express trains will operate between Dec. 11, and March 8 departing from Ankara on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from Kars between Dec. 13 and March 10, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays," he added.

The minister emphasized that the train, which operates on the Ankara-Kars route, recognized as one of the world's top four routes, offers a delightful, unique, comfortable and cost-effective travel experience for passengers of all ages, both domestic and international.

Uraloğlu pointed out that with the Eastern Express, passengers can reach numerous historical and tourist attractions from the Ani Ruins in the eastern province of Kars to Çıldır Lake.

He highlighted that the increasing trend of passengers, from photography enthusiasts to travelers, sharing their journeys on social media is boosting the popularity of this train and extending its renown beyond borders.

"To meet the rising demand for this route, the Eastern Express not only offers opportunities to explore Kars but also encourages the discovery of Sivas, Erzurum and Erzincan along the route," Uraloğlu noted.

Uraloğlu mentioned that they have added extra trips for the New Year and semester periods this year, indicating that the train will complete a total of 84 journeys, with occasional stops for sightseeing at certain stations.

Regarding ticket prices, Uraloğlu stated that they vary according to peak seasons. He explained that the room fee, which is 6,000 Turkish Liras ($212) in the low season, rises to 8,000 liras in the regular season, while during the high season, passengers desiring to travel on the express will need to pay 12,500 liras for a room.

In each room, a maximum of two individuals can travel, with the additional provision that up to two children aged 0-6 can travel for free.

Uraloğlu also noted the Eastern Express has carried a total of 66,258 passengers since 2019.