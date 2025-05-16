Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak

İZMİR

The western city of İzmir has seen a strong tourism rebound this year, welcoming 331,609 foreign visitors in the first four months of the year, a 37 percent increase compared to the same period last year and the highest figure recorded in the past three years.

According to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the city saw a particularly sharp rise in April, with foreign arrivals climbing nearly 49 percent year-on-year.

Germany emerged as the leading source of foreign tourists, with 114,095 visitors arriving in İzmir between January and April. The United Kingdom followed with 29,335 visitors, while the Netherlands, Italy, France, Azerbaijan and Russia also contributed significantly to the influx.

This increase in tourism reflects İzmir’s enduring appeal as one of Türkiye’s most culturally rich and scenically diverse destinations.

The city offers a mix of history, archaeology and natural beauty, attracting travelers from across the globe.

Among the must-see sites is the ancient city of Ephesus, one of the most significant metropolises of the ancient world. Ephesus displays Anatolia's rich history, featuring traces from prehistoric times to the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Beylik and Ottoman periods.

Within the city itself, the İzmir Archaeology Museum provides a glimpse into the region’s ancient past.

For those seeking a coastal retreat, İzmir also serves as a hot spot with its resort towns such as Çeşme and Foça, known for their relaxed atmosphere and charming local culture.