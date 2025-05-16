Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak

Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak

İZMİR
Tourist numbers in İzmir hit 3-year peak

The western city of İzmir has seen a strong tourism rebound this year, welcoming 331,609 foreign visitors in the first four months of the year, a 37 percent increase compared to the same period last year and the highest figure recorded in the past three years.

According to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the city saw a particularly sharp rise in April, with foreign arrivals climbing nearly 49 percent year-on-year.

Germany emerged as the leading source of foreign tourists, with 114,095 visitors arriving in İzmir between January and April. The United Kingdom followed with 29,335 visitors, while the Netherlands, Italy, France, Azerbaijan and Russia also contributed significantly to the influx.

This increase in tourism reflects İzmir’s enduring appeal as one of Türkiye’s most culturally rich and scenically diverse destinations.

The city offers a mix of history, archaeology and natural beauty, attracting travelers from across the globe.

Among the must-see sites is the ancient city of Ephesus, one of the most significant metropolises of the ancient world. Ephesus displays Anatolia's rich history, featuring traces from prehistoric times to the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Beylik and Ottoman periods.

Within the city itself, the İzmir Archaeology Museum provides a glimpse into the region’s ancient past.

For those seeking a coastal retreat, İzmir also serves as a hot spot with its resort towns such as Çeşme and Foça, known for their relaxed atmosphere and charming local culture.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

    UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

  2. Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

    Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

  3. Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

    Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

  4. Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

    Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

  5. Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

    Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17
Recommended
Legal, social moves to follow PKKs exit: Reports

Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports
Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan
Türkiye steps in as Turkish Cyprus unveils ambitious 10-year tourism plan

Türkiye steps in as Turkish Cyprus unveils ambitious 10-year tourism plan
Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day

Türkiye declares May 16 as Accessibility Day
Türkiye moves to promote tax awareness through TV, film industry

Türkiye moves to promote tax awareness through TV, film industry
RSV costs Türkiye’s healthcare system over 24 bln liras: Study

RSV costs Türkiye’s healthcare system over 24 bln liras: Study
WORLD UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

The U.N.'s rights chief on Friday denounced Israel's sharp escalation of attacks in Gaza — and an apparent push to permanently displace the population — as amounting to "ethnic cleansing."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿