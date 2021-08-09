Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

Burak Coşan – ISTANBUL

Mayors of the tourism hubs devastated by the wildfires and the key players of the tourism sector have made a call to tourists not to cancel their reservations and make their holiday.

“We were in trouble and people are scared. But, there is no danger anymore. The fires have been put out,” said some hotel owners of the famous tourism districts.

Calling on tourists, they said, “We need your help. If you want to help us, please come to our regions and spend your holiday.”

“This will be the best thing you can do for us,” sector representatives underlined.

The tourism sector in the country has been dealing a harsh blow since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and the mucilage covering some shores of the Marmara and the Aegean Seas since April.