Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

  • August 09 2021 07:00:00

Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

Burak Coşan – ISTANBUL
Tourism sector urges tourists to continue vacations

Mayors of the tourism hubs devastated by the wildfires and the key players of the tourism sector have made a call to tourists not to cancel their reservations and make their holiday.

“We were in trouble and people are scared. But, there is no danger anymore. The fires have been put out,” said some hotel owners of the famous tourism districts.

Calling on tourists, they said, “We need your help. If you want to help us, please come to our regions and spend your holiday.”

“This will be the best thing you can do for us,” sector representatives underlined.

The tourism sector in the country has been dealing a harsh blow since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and the mucilage covering some shores of the Marmara and the Aegean Seas since April.

Turkey, Economy, COVID-19,

WORLD Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

    Fires nearly end thanks to rains, massive efforts

  2. CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

    CHP’s Istanbul, Ankara mayors better to continue for second term, Kılıçdaroğlu says

  3. At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

    At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in Turkey’s west

  4. Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

  5. Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister

    Turkey ready to run Kabul airport if conditions met: Minister
Recommended
Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year
Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries
Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur

Getir signs sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur
Wildfires deal blow to world-famous pine honey production

Wildfires deal blow to world-famous pine honey production
Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace

Turkish real sector’s debt restructuring gathers pace
Turkey maintains tourism targets for 2021

Turkey maintains tourism targets for 2021
WORLD Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Fire devours Greek island’s forests; residents urged to flee

Pillars of billowing smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked out the sun above Greece’s second-largest island on Aug. 8 as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and encroached on villages, triggering more evacuation alerts.

ECONOMY Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Investment demand up 6.9 pct in first half of year

Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry issued 1,036 investment certificates in June, according to a written statement released on Aug. 8.

SPORTS Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkey finishes Tokyo Olympics with best-ever tally of 13 medals

Turkish athletes bagged a total of 13 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which ended on Aug. 8, making it the most successful Games ever for their country in terms of total medals won.