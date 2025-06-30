Tougher Singapore crypto regulations kick in

SINGAPORE

Singapore ramped up crypto exchange regulations Monday in a bid to curb money laundering and boost market confidence after a series of high-profile scandals rattled the sector.

The city-state's central bank last month said digital token service providers (DTSPs) that served only overseas clients must have a license to continue operations past June 30, or close up shop.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore in a subsequent statement added that it has "set the bar high for licensing and will generally not issue a license" for such operations.

Singapore, a major Asian financial hub, has taken a hit to its reputation after several high-profile recent cases dented trust in the emerging crypto sector.

These included the collapse of cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and Terraform Labs, which both filed for bankruptcy in 2022.

"The money laundering risks are higher in such business models and if their substantive regulated activity is outside of Singapore, the MAS is unable to effectively supervise such persons," the central bank said, referring to firms serving solely foreign clients.

Analysts welcomed the move to tighten controls on crypto exchanges.

"With the new DTSP regime, MAS is reinforcing that financial integrity is a red line," Chengyi Ong, head of Asia Pacific policy at crypto data group Chainalysis, told AFP.

"The goal is to insulate Singapore from the reputational risk that a crypto business based in Singapore, operating without sufficient oversight, is knowingly or unknowingly involved in illicit activity."