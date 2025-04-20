Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF

Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF

WASHINGTON
Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Nigerian government's tough economic reforms have yet to benefit the average citizen some two years on from their introduction.

After coming to office in May 2023 President Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on a deep economic reform program, which the government and the IMF said was necessary to right the public finances of the continent's most populous country.

But those measures have come at a cost for many ordinary Nigerians, who are facing the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

The government has taken "important steps to stabilize the economy, enhance resilience, and support growth," wrote Axel Schimmelpfennig, IMF mission chief for Nigeria, in a statement.

But those "gains have yet to benefit all Nigerians as poverty and food insecurity remain high", he said following nearly two weeks of routine talks with officials and civil society representatives in the country.

"The outlook is marked by significant uncertainty," he said, warning that heightened global uncertainty and lower oil prices will not spare the Nigerian economy.

However, Tinubu's reforms have placed the economy in a "better position to navigate this external environment", he said.

The measures included liberalising the battered naira currency, cutting fuel subsidies and ending the central bank's financing of the fiscal deficit.

The World Bank said in October that poverty in Nigeria has soared over the last six years, affecting more than half of the population, with 129 million people now living in poverty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

    Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

  2. Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

    Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

  3. DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

    DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

  4. CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

    CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

  5. Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day

    Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day
Recommended
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China
Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties

Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties
Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher

Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher
Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts

Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts
Auto sector adapting to EU’s ambitious green transformation

Auto sector adapting to EU’s ambitious green transformation
Türkiye could benefit from shifts in tourism in US

Türkiye could benefit from shifts in tourism in US
WORLD Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanese authorities have detained several people who were allegedly planning to launch rockets into Israel and seized the weapons, the military said Sunday.
ECONOMY Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

As the Trump administration attempts to choke off exports of strategically important computer chips to China, experts say the effort might well backfire, fueling innovation at Chinese firms that could help them seize the world semiconductor market.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿