‘Toska’ exhibition opens at CerModern

ANKARA

Artist Halis Efe Saral’s fifth solo exhibition, "Toska," has opened at CerModern, with Saral explaining that the title was inspired by the Russian word for emotional longing, aiming to help viewers explore their own solitude and find something of themselves in the works.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency at the opening, Saral stated, "Toska is a term in Russian used to describe individuals experiencing deep introspection, personal turmoil, nostalgia, loneliness and melancholy."

He chose this term because it aligns with the theme of solitude explored in his works. "My pieces are generally based on loneliness, melancholy, introspection, questioning, and existential inquiries," he said.

Saral noted that he worked with oil painting techniques for the “Toska” series, focusing on individual solitude, with portrait-heavy compositions.

The exhibition features 18 works, but Saral stated that the total number of pieces in the “Toska” series will eventually reach 50.

"Toska will be a series built on people recognizing their own solitude. In this series, viewers may find the opportunity to explore their loneliness, as everyone experiences solitude at some point in their lives. That’s why I believe people will find something of themselves in these works," he said.

The exhibition at CerModern will be open to visitors until Feb 23, except on Mondays.