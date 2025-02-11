‘Toska’ exhibition opens at CerModern

‘Toska’ exhibition opens at CerModern

ANKARA
‘Toska’ exhibition opens at CerModern

Artist Halis Efe Saral’s fifth solo exhibition, "Toska," has opened at CerModern, with Saral explaining that the title was inspired by the Russian word for emotional longing, aiming to help viewers explore their own solitude and find something of themselves in the works.

 

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency at the opening, Saral stated, "Toska is a term in Russian used to describe individuals experiencing deep introspection, personal turmoil, nostalgia, loneliness and melancholy."

 

He chose this term because it aligns with the theme of solitude explored in his works. "My pieces are generally based on loneliness, melancholy, introspection, questioning, and existential inquiries," he said.

 

Saral noted that he worked with oil painting techniques for the “Toska” series, focusing on individual solitude, with portrait-heavy compositions.

 

The exhibition features 18 works, but Saral stated that the total number of pieces in the “Toska” series will eventually reach 50.

 

"Toska will be a series built on people recognizing their own solitude. In this series, viewers may find the opportunity to explore their loneliness, as everyone experiences solitude at some point in their lives. That’s why I believe people will find something of themselves in these works," he said.

 

The exhibition at CerModern will be open to visitors until Feb 23, except on Mondays.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

    Erdoğan welcomed with official ceremony in Pakistan

  2. Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

    Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing

  3. La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

    La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps

  4. 8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

    8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

  5. Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

    Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Recommended
Rushdie tells trial of lake of blood after stabbing

Rushdie tells trial of 'lake of blood' after stabbing
La Scala exhibition celebrates the theaters ballet corps

La Scala exhibition celebrates the theater's ballet corps
8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May

8th Antalya Akra Jazz Festival to be held in May
Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis

Ancient foods researched in Pompeipolis
Giant schnauzer named Monty wins the top prize at Westminster

Giant schnauzer named Monty wins the top prize at Westminster
Female protagonists reach parity with men in top-grossing films

Female protagonists reach parity with men in top-grossing films
YouTube, the online video powerhouse, turns 20

YouTube, the online video powerhouse, turns 20
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Musks DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns

Young engineers deployed across the U.S. government as part of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have triggered alarm throughout Washington's security establishment.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿