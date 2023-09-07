Torrential rain warning issued for several provinces

The Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a torrential rain warning for several provinces in the western and northern regions of the country, in the wake of devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the northwest.

According to the bureau's latest weekly weather report, Istanbul, one of the cities hardest hit by the recent floods, is expected to remain vulnerable to torrential rains, with precipitation subsiding by Sept. 8.

Other provinces in the Marmara region, including Sakarya and Bilecik, are also anticipated to experience periods of precipitation, while some provinces in the Aegean region have received similar weather advisories. In addition, most Black Sea provinces are bracing for a week of consistent rain.

Meteorologists have forecast that the precipitation will gradually spread to the Mediterranean and eastern provinces by the upcoming weekend. Experts anticipate that the rainfall will intensify in these regions during the following week.

Throughout the country, air temperatures are expected to remain around seasonal norms, although in the northern and inland areas, temperatures are predicted to dip below seasonal averages over the weekend.

Meanwhile, with the discovery of a missing person in Kırklareli after of the floods increased the total toll in the city to five. In Istanbul, two individuals have lost their lives due to the flooding, bringing the nationwide total to seven.

The Istanbul Governor's Office has reported that five of the individuals who were hospitalized are currently receiving treatment, while efforts to locate the missing person in Kırklareli persist.

