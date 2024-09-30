Torrential rain lashes Marmara region

Torrential rain lashes Marmara region

ISTANBUL
Torrential rain lashes Marmara region

Torrential rains accompanied by thunderstorms battered the country's largest metropolis Istanbul, as well as the northwestern provinces of Kırklareli and Tekirdağ, wreaking havoc and disrupting daily life.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued an alert for severe rainfall in the western part of the Marmara region beginning the evening of Sept. 29.

The severe downpours that hit Istanbul from both the Asian and the European sides had a detrimental effect on daily life.

Individuals sauntering through the province’s renowned Taksim Square were caught in an unexpected downpour, prompting them to seek shelter under nearby business awnings.

Showers are expected to continue in the province for some time, according to local media reports.

In Tekirdağ, the torrential rain that began on the night of Sept. 29 submerged several streets, making it difficult for drivers to navigate through traffic.

Bus stations and confined spaces became havens for residents seeking to shield themselves from the rain in the province.

The heavy downpour on Sept. 29 brought about similar challenges in Kırklareli, where numerous residents struggled as several streets became submerged, making everyday commutes difficult.

Intermittent showers also swept through the province yesterday, with air temperatures recorded between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius during the downpours.

Authorities warned citizens to exercise caution and take preventative measures to avoid adverse effects such as flooding, lightning, transportation delays, and localized hail.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany arrestes Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrestes Chinese accused of spying
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany arrestes Chinese accused of spying

    Germany arrestes Chinese accused of spying

  2. Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

    Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

  3. Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

    Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

  4. Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

    Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

  5. Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

    Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Recommended
Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Island on Konya’s Beyşehir Lake on sale

Island on Konya’s Beyşehir Lake on sale
School life expectancy in Türkiye drops to 17.9 years in 2023: TÜİK

School life expectancy in Türkiye drops to 17.9 years in 2023: TÜİK
Turkish astrophotographers on watch for once-in-a-lifetime comet

Turkish astrophotographers on watch for once-in-a-lifetime comet

Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza

Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza
Turkish deputy FM in US stresses Türkiye’s role in fighting ISIL

Turkish deputy FM in US stresses Türkiye’s role in fighting ISIL
Turkish intel neutralizes senior PKK member

Turkish intel 'neutralizes' senior PKK member
WORLD Germany arrestes Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrestes Chinese accused of spying

Germany has announced the arrest of a Chinese woman accused of spying on the country's defense industry while working in a logistics company.

WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿