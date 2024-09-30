Torrential rain lashes Marmara region

ISTANBUL

Torrential rains accompanied by thunderstorms battered the country's largest metropolis Istanbul, as well as the northwestern provinces of Kırklareli and Tekirdağ, wreaking havoc and disrupting daily life.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service had issued an alert for severe rainfall in the western part of the Marmara region beginning the evening of Sept. 29.

The severe downpours that hit Istanbul from both the Asian and the European sides had a detrimental effect on daily life.

Individuals sauntering through the province’s renowned Taksim Square were caught in an unexpected downpour, prompting them to seek shelter under nearby business awnings.

Showers are expected to continue in the province for some time, according to local media reports.

In Tekirdağ, the torrential rain that began on the night of Sept. 29 submerged several streets, making it difficult for drivers to navigate through traffic.

Bus stations and confined spaces became havens for residents seeking to shield themselves from the rain in the province.

The heavy downpour on Sept. 29 brought about similar challenges in Kırklareli, where numerous residents struggled as several streets became submerged, making everyday commutes difficult.

Intermittent showers also swept through the province yesterday, with air temperatures recorded between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius during the downpours.

Authorities warned citizens to exercise caution and take preventative measures to avoid adverse effects such as flooding, lightning, transportation delays, and localized hail.