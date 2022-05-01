Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash

  • May 01 2022 10:18:00

Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash

KANSAS
Tornado rips through Kansas, students killed in crash

A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said on April 30. 

In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair southbound on Interstate 35 when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in Tonkawa, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, the report said.
A statement released by OU said: “The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community."

More than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening, according to authorities. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated.
"We now know that our damage path extended approximately 3 1/2 to 4 miles (5.6 to 6.4 kilometers) to the north of where we believed it to have ended last night,” Andover Deputy Fire Chief Mike Roosevelt said at a briefing.
There were no reported fatalities or critical injuries from the tornado itself, despite the widespread destruction. Officials said only a few injuries had been reported. In Sedgwick County, three people were injured, including one woman who sustained serious injuries.

Search and rescue operations continued Saturday with more than 200 emergency responders from 30 agencies. Officials kept volunteers away from the damage until a secondary search of debris is done.
Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said earlier that some neighborhood homes “were completely blown away.”
There are homes knocked completely off their foundations and entire neighborhoods wiped out, Russell said.
City Hall, the Andover YMCA and Prairie Creek Elementary School were among buildings heavily damaged.
Field crews from the National Weather Service worked Saturday to determine the extent and strength of the twister, said meteorologist Kevin Darmofal at the Wichita office.

Flor and Aldo Delgado said they prayed in the basement of their Andover home as a tornado passed right above them, destroying their home and cars.
The couple looked out of the window Friday night and saw the tornado beginning to form, so they headed to the basement.
“The lights started flickering and eventually went out, and within a minute from that the whole house started shaking and it was so loud. We started feeling water hitting our faces, and there was just dust everywhere. It lasted for what felt like a minute that it was right above us,” Aldo Delgado said.

Flor Delgado said she could hear their home being torn apart as they prayed for their safety, the Wichita Eagle reported.
“In the moment I realized there is absolutely nothing we could do. I knew my husband felt it too because he was calm and comforting me, but at one point he just starts losing it and crying. I could hear his voice cracking as he’s praying,” she said.
Once the tornado passed, the couple made it out of the debris with only the clothes on their backs. Their home, cars and personal items are gone.

“We didn’t even have our wedding rings on at the time,” Flor Delgado added.
Gov. Laura Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency for the hardest-hit areas. The declaration makes state resources available to help local jurisdictions with response and recovery efforts in areas impacted statewide.
Evergy said about 15,000 customers lost power during the tornado and that work continued to restore electricity. Any broken gas and water lines were shut off and by noon there were no known active leaks.
In addition to the tornadoes, large hail was reported in several towns across the Plains. Hail the size of softballs was spotted near Holbrook, Nebraska, and Enterprise, Kansas, according to the National Weather Service and storm spotters.

deadly,

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest

Turkey’s top diplomat lashes out at Germany over Kavala protest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

    Turkey's air force pulls out of military exercise in Athens

  2. Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

    Turkey tallest country in Europe, data shows

  3. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  4. Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

    Turkey presidential spokesman meets Zelensky in Kiev

  5. World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer

    World’s highest-paid model Jenner to visit Bodrum in summer
Recommended
UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons
’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali

’Hotel Rwanda’ hero files $400 million lawsuit against Kigali
Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant
Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy
Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence

Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence
Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote

Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote
WORLD UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

UK lawmaker resigns after viewing porn in House of Commons

A British lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party has resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
ECONOMY Banks’ boost their income in January-March

Banks’ boost their income in January-March

The combined profit of Turkey’s banks increased from 16.4 billion Turkish Liras in January-March 2021 to 63.2 billion liras in the first quarter of this year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has said.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor win Turkish Süper Lig title, for first time in 38 years

Trabzonspor on April 30 won the Turkish Süper Lig title for first time in 38 years as they clinched the trophy with three matches to spare.