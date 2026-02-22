Missiles pound Ukraine capital ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

KIEV

Explosions rocked Kiev before dawn on Sunday after officials warned of a ballistic-missile attack, just two days before the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

AFP journalists in the capital heard a series of loud blasts beginning around 4:00 am (0200 GMT), shortly after an air raid alert was issued.

"The enemy is attacking the capital with ballistic weapons," the head of Kiev's military administration Tymur Tkachenko said on Telegram, urging people to remain in shelters.

The air force later extended the alert nationwide, warning of a broader missile threat.

Kiev, regularly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks since the start of the invasion on February 24, 2022, has faced waves of overnight strikes in recent weeks as Moscow has intensified its winter assaults on energy and military infrastructure.

Temperatures had plunged to nearly minus 10C when the capital was struck again, with emergency services deployed across the city.

Tkachenko later said the attacks had caused a fire on the roof of a residential building.

The strikes also prompted heightened vigilance across Ukraine's western border.

Poland's Operational Command said early Sunday it was scrambling jets after detecting "long-range aviation of the Russian federation conducting strikes on the territory of Ukraine".

It also came hours after blasts in Lviv, a western city near the Polish border that rarely sees deadly attacks.

Explosions ripped through a central shopping street around 12:30 am (2230 GMT Saturday), killing a policewoman and injuring 15 people after officers responded to a reported break-in.

"This is clearly an act of terrorism," mayor Andriy Sadovyi said, offering no details on perpetrators.

Such attacks far from the front line have become more frequent over the past two years.

Four years of war

Ukraine will mark four years since Russia's assault on February 24, 2022, a withering war that has shattered towns, uprooted millions and killed large numbers on both sides.

Moscow occupies close to a fifth of Ukrainian territory and continues to grind forward in places, especially in the eastern Donbas region, despite heavy losses and repeated Ukrainian strikes on logistics.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP on Friday that Ukraine "is definitely not losing" the war and that victory remains the goal.

He said Ukrainian forces had clawed back about 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) of territory in recent counter-attacks, gains AFP could not immediately verify.

If confirmed, they would be Kiev's most significant advances since 2023.

Sweeping outages of Starlink internet terminals across the Ukraine front, shut down by owner Elon Musk following a plea from Kiev, have enabled the push, according to Zelensky.

The bombardment also came amid a diplomatic push by Washington to end the four-year war.

Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. envoys have met several times since January, but without a breakthrough.

Zelensky, under mounting pressure from Washington to consider concessions, plans consultations with European leaders in the coming days and wants deeper involvement from Middle Eastern states and Türkiye.