Tornado outbreak in Antalya leaves boats, structures in ruins

Tornado outbreak in Antalya leaves boats, structures in ruins

ANTALYA
Tornado outbreak in Antalya leaves boats, structures in ruins

Powerful tornadoes and severe storms battered the southwestern province of Antalya overnight on Jan. 26, wreaking havoc across Kumluca, Finike, Aksu and Manavgat districts.

In Kumluca, a tornado moving from the sea tore through Mavikent and Yenice neighborhoods, damaging nearly 100 hectares of greenhouses, rooftops, solar panels and energy transmission lines, causing widespread power outages.

Kumluca Chamber of Agriculture head Hidayet Kökce said the storms struck after sunset, sparing residents and workers from potential injuries.

In Finike, a coastal tornado overturned traffic signs before advancing along Yeni Elmalı Road, damaging greenhouses and causing extensive damage to homes. In Aksu, a tornado on the Aksu river destroyed millions of liras worth of boats, some smashed together or hurled ashore, while riverside structures and piers were reduced to debris.

Across Antalya, roofs collapsed under the force of winds, scattering tiles that shattered windows and damaged solar water heaters.

In Kepez, a hall roof collapsed during football preparations, narrowly avoiding injuries. Emergency teams are working to restore power, clear debris and assess damage as residents confront the storm’s aftermath.

Damage assessment efforts have begun in Kumluca. It was identified that the tornado caused damage to some houses and greenhouses, mainly in the neighborhoods of Mavikent, Beykonak, Kum, Toptaş and Sarıkavak.

Kumluca District Governor Bahadır Güneş reported that approximately 150 acres of greenhouses were affected by the tornado, adding, “Some of our greenhouses and the roofs of two vineyard houses were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries. Damage assessment work began in the field early this morning. Once completed, the necessary assistance will be provided.”

outbreak,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

    Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

  2. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  3. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  4. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  5. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition
Erdoğan calls for end to past mistakes as Syria rebuilds

Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Istanbul court opens trial of seven CHP mayors

Istanbul court opens trial of seven CHP mayors
CHP leader links domestic stability to Syrian peace

CHP leader links domestic stability to Syrian peace
Rare fish species torik returns to Marmara Sea after 40 years

Rare fish species torik returns to Marmara Sea after 40 years
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿