Tornado outbreak in Antalya leaves boats, structures in ruins

ANTALYA

Powerful tornadoes and severe storms battered the southwestern province of Antalya overnight on Jan. 26, wreaking havoc across Kumluca, Finike, Aksu and Manavgat districts.

In Kumluca, a tornado moving from the sea tore through Mavikent and Yenice neighborhoods, damaging nearly 100 hectares of greenhouses, rooftops, solar panels and energy transmission lines, causing widespread power outages.

Kumluca Chamber of Agriculture head Hidayet Kökce said the storms struck after sunset, sparing residents and workers from potential injuries.

In Finike, a coastal tornado overturned traffic signs before advancing along Yeni Elmalı Road, damaging greenhouses and causing extensive damage to homes. In Aksu, a tornado on the Aksu river destroyed millions of liras worth of boats, some smashed together or hurled ashore, while riverside structures and piers were reduced to debris.

Across Antalya, roofs collapsed under the force of winds, scattering tiles that shattered windows and damaged solar water heaters.

In Kepez, a hall roof collapsed during football preparations, narrowly avoiding injuries. Emergency teams are working to restore power, clear debris and assess damage as residents confront the storm’s aftermath.

Damage assessment efforts have begun in Kumluca. It was identified that the tornado caused damage to some houses and greenhouses, mainly in the neighborhoods of Mavikent, Beykonak, Kum, Toptaş and Sarıkavak.

Kumluca District Governor Bahadır Güneş reported that approximately 150 acres of greenhouses were affected by the tornado, adding, “Some of our greenhouses and the roofs of two vineyard houses were damaged. There were no deaths or injuries. Damage assessment work began in the field early this morning. Once completed, the necessary assistance will be provided.”