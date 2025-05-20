Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials

Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials

ISTANBUL
Court lifts travel ban on senior TÜSİAD officials

An Istanbul court on May 20 lifted the travel ban imposed on two top officials of the country’s leading business association, who are standing trial for the first time on charges of disseminating misleading information.

Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD)’s Chairman Orhan Turan and Mehmet Ömer Arif Aras, the president of the High Advisory Council (YİK), have been under judicial scrutiny since a controversial meeting held in February.

During the gathering, they contended that ongoing legal investigations targeting opposition figures, coupled with a series of incidents in the country, have deepened public concern and economic uncertainty.

Prosecutors have launched two inquiries against the businessmen: One for allegedly disseminating false information to the public and the other for purportedly attempting to exert influence over the judiciary.

The inaugural hearing concerning the former allegation was convened on May 20, during which the judicial control measures were also revoked, along with the travel ban against Turan and Aras.

Prosecutors earlier demanded up to five years in prison for the two men.

The second hearing is scheduled to take place on Sept. 23.

Both executives were interrogated earlier in February and were subsequently placed under a travel ban. In their statements to prosecutors in February, Turan and Aras denied the allegations and contested the travel ban, arguing that their work required frequent international visits.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

    EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

  2. Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

    Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

  3. Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

    Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

  4. Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

    Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

  5. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
Recommended
New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law
Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches

Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches
Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir
Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus
Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces

Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces
Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time

Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time
Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future

Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future
WORLD EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Wednesday on Israel to investigate the firing of warning shots at a delegation of diplomats in the West Bank and hold those responsible "accountable".
ECONOMY Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Türkiye is planning to supply Turkish Cyprus with electricity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that Greek Cyprus could also benefit from this.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿