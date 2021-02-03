Top Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed bilateral ties over the phone on Feb. 2, an official statement said.

Besides Turkey-U.S. relations, the top officials discussed Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, Afghanistan, Upper Karabakh, Syria, Libya and the COVID-19 pandemic during the nearly 1-hour-long conversation.

The two officials agreed on strengthening political dialogue regarding Syria and Libya, and noted that a joint and effective fight was essential to confront terror groups.

The latest situation in northwestern Idlib city of Syria was also discussed, with the officials arguing a new influx of refugees would trigger regional instability and humanitarian crisis that require tangible and quick measures.

Furthermore, the exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece are expected to contribute to the peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the statement.

Kalın and Sullivan agreed to strengthen the NATO alliance and to take steps that boost regional and global peace and stability.

Both officials highlighted the importance of strengthening Turkish-U.S. ties in the coming period, staying in close contact, and using dialogue channels open for constructive cooperation.

According to the statement, Turkey also welcomed the U.S. decision to return to the Paris Agreement (COP21) and it is of great importance to have international solidarity in the context of fighting climate change.

The statement concluded that joint efforts were essential to resolve disputes through a new perspective, regarding issues such as Turkey's S-400 procurement, its removal from the F-35 fighter jet program, and U.S. support to YPG which Turkey views as the Syrian offshoot of PKK terror group.

A new U.S. administration is in place following the oath-taking of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20.