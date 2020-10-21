Top Turkish business body calls for green economy

  • October 21 2020 09:24:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Digital transformation will be critical in redesigning production to prioritize the environment for a sustainable future, a major Turkish business association said on Oct. 20. 

"One of the most important problems of our age is undoubtedly climate change," said Bahadir Balkır, the vice president of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), during a webinar on digital applications for sustainable production.

Warning that current economic activities threatened both humans and the rest of the planet, he said a new economic system must be found and the existing ways of doing business reshaped.

"It's not possible to overcome problems like resource scarcity and climate change without changing our daily life practices," he added.

At this point, digital technologies play a very important role in the transition to green economy, he underlined.

Green growth is at the heart of international climate change negotiations and the novel coronavirus crisis.

The EU has also identified green growth as a fundamental pillar of its economic policy.

WORLD Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Washington to host talks on Nagorno-Karabakh, warring sides say

Armenia and Azerbaijan said on Oct. 20 their foreign ministers would meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on Friday in efforts to end the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $238 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.86 trillion Turkish liras (around $237.8 billion) at the end of September, according to official figures released on Oct. 20.
SPORTS 10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Oct. 19 handed Galatasaray their second defeat in the Turkish Süper Lig.