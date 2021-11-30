Top prosecutor repeats call for closure of HDP

  • November 30 2021 12:49:39

Top prosecutor repeats call for closure of HDP

ANKARA
Top prosecutor repeats call for closure of HDP

 

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) should be closed and its top officials should be banned from politics, the Supreme Court of Appeals Chief Prosecutor Bekir Şahin has said, reiterating his call once again.

Şahin concluded his opinion based on the accusations over the ongoing closure case of the HDP on terrorism charges, which is being seen at the Constitutional Court. The HDP denied the findings by the prosecutor over its alleged links to the terrorist organizations in its written defense to the high court.

Şahin, whose indictment that seeks the closure of the HDP has already been accepted by the Constitutional Court, reiterated his opinion that the party violated the Turkish constitution by establishing links with the PKK.

The 609-page indictment said the permanent closure of the HDP was a legal obligation for the indivisible integrity of the Turkish state, peace and security of the nation. It said the party should also be fully deprived of treasury grants.

According to the procedures, the chief prosecutor’s opinion based on the accusations will be sent to the HDP so that the party can prepare its defense properly. The next step stipulates oral explanation by the chief prosecutor and oral defense by the HDP before the Constitutional Court at a time to be determined by the high court.

Then, the rapporteur of the high court will write his report based on the accusations and judges will begin to discuss the closure case of the HDP under the leadership of Constitutional Court President Zühtü Arslan. The votes of at least 10 judges out of 15 are needed for the closure of the party.

In the 2018 parliamentary elections, the HDP won 11.7 percent of the vote, or nearly 6 million votes. It has 55 lawmakers in the 600-seat parliament.

Turkey, top prosecutor,

TURKEY DEVA Partys Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

DEVA Party's Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  2. Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

    Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  3. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

  4. Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

    Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

  5. Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

    Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Recommended
DEVA Partys Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

DEVA Party's Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage
MHP urges unity, solidarity against economic problems

MHP urges unity, solidarity against economic problems
Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces
Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast

Magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolts Aegean coast
Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope

Turkey’s Jewish community marks Hanukkah, lights candles for hope
Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says

Turkey’s groundwater sources shrinking, report says
WORLD Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Fourteen people died on Nov. 30 in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official data showed on Nov. 30, challenging the European Central Bank’s resistance to tightening monetary policy earlier than planned.
SPORTS Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chair of the Turkish football team Galatasaray, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement by the sports club.