Japan FM raises 'serious concerns' over China military activity

Japan FM raises 'serious concerns' over China military activity

BEIJING
Japan FM raises serious concerns over China military activity

Japan's top diplomat Takeshi Iwaya expressed "serious concerns" to his Chinese counterpart over Beijing's increasing military activity, Tokyo said Wednesday.

Iwaya also told Wang Yi in Beijing that "Japan is closely monitoring the Taiwan situation and recent military developments", a Japanese foreign ministry statement said.

China regards Taiwan as its territory and has not ruled out using force to bring it under its control.

Taipei said earlier this month that Beijing had held its biggest maritime drills in years, stretching from near the southern islands of Japan to the South China Sea.

Iwaya "expressed serious concerns over the East China Sea situation, including around the Senkaku Islands [and] China's increasing military activity," the statement said.

The chain of uninhabited islands claimed by Beijing but administered by Tokyo are known as the Diaoyu in China.

The Japanese minister also raised concern over "China's unilateral resources development."

The bilateral talks and Iwaya's working lunch with Wang lasted three hours, the statement said.

The ministers agreed to realise "foreign minister Wang's visit to Japan at the earliest and most appropriate timing next year" to hold "high-level economic dialogue."

China and Japan are key trading partners, but friction over disputed territories and military spending has frayed ties in recent years.

China also in August formally indicted a Japanese man held since last year on espionage charges.

Iwaya "pointed out that the detention of Japanese citizen(s) and the opacity surrounding the anti-espionage law are causing Japanese people to think twice about visiting China, and called for the improved transparency and swift release of detained Japanese national(s)," the statement said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
Zelensky condemns Russian inhumane Christmas attack on energy

Zelensky condemns Russian 'inhumane' Christmas attack on energy
Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills

Syrian authorities torch 1 million captagon pills
Israel’s blockade in northern Gaza pasts 80 days

Israel’s blockade in northern Gaza pasts 80 days
Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force

Sweeping Vietnam internet law comes into force
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿