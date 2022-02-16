Top five Turkish canyons listed

ISTANBUL
Travel experts have selected Turkey’s best five canyons to visit, with Ulubey in the Aegean province of Uşak topping the list, daily Milliyet has reported.

“Ulubey is the world’s second longest canyon, and many movies have been shot here,” the daily said, quoting the experts’ opinions.

The 77-kilometer-long canyon, which comes after the Grand Canyon in the U.S. in terms of length, has cracks reaching depths of some 170 meters.

Some 600,000 local and international tourists have visited the site since 2015.

“Horna is the second canyon to visit,” the daily reported. The canyon in the Pınarbaşı district of the Black Sea province of Kastamonu is the second canyon in the world with the greatest depth.

There is a three-kilometer-long wooden platform constructed alongside the canyon on which nature aficionados walk and take photos.

The Arapapıştı Canyon in the Aegean province of Aydın is the third canyon to visit in the country, according to the travel experts.

The Canyon of Cehennem Deresi (Hell’s Stream) in the Black Sea province of Artvin and the Gödet Canyon in the Central Anatolian province of Karaman follow the first three.

The municipality of the Black Sea province of Artvin is considering building the world’s second longest bridge made of glass among the Cehennem Deresi Canyon for tourists to enjoy the scenery. The 83-meter-long bridge will be constructed in one-and-a-half years. The project may be dubbed as “a heaven to live in the Hell’s Stream.”

According to a myth, the Arapapıştı Canyon was named after Arabs in antiquity who were astonished by the beauty of the natural lagoons inside the canyon.

There are many rock graves at the canyon belonging to people from the fifth century B.C.

