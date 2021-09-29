Top diplomat discusses regional issues with Omani counterpart

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a virtual meeting with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Busaidi, to discuss regional issues as well as bilateral cooperation.



In a tweet, Çavuşoğlu said issues including Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen came under discussion.



“Will hold the Joint Economic Commission meeting. Also agreed to further develop our relations through new cooperation mechanisms,” he added.



The Omani minister described the discussions “on various regional and global issues of mutual interest” as “constructive.”



“We affirmed our joint desire to further enhance Oman-Turkey cooperation in all areas,” he tweeted.



Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1973, and bilateral ties have been developing on the basis of common interests.



Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu also spoke to Lebanon’s new Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdullah BouHabib on the phone, and congratulated them on taking charge. During the talk, they also discussed bilateral relations.



A new Lebanese government was announced on Sept. 10, 13 months after the government of Hassan Diab resigned following the devastating Port of Beirut blast last August.



Since late 2019, Lebanon grapples with some of the severest domestic challenges, including currency devaluation and shortages of fuel and medicines.