Top court prepares to elect new head

Top court prepares to elect new head

ANKARA
Top court prepares to elect new head

The term of office of current Constitutional Court head Zühtü Arslan is set to conclude on April 20, triggering the commencement of elections for the post on Feb. 20.

Arslan, initially appointed as a member of the top court by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 17, 2012, following nomination by the General Assembly of Higher Education, officially assumed office on April 20, 2012.

The impending conclusion of Arslan's term aligns with a regulation limiting the tenure of top court members to 12 years. Consequently, the election process will kick off on Feb. 20, precisely two months before Arslan's term concludes, in adherence to the court's bylaws.

The election proceedings will be overseen by Arslan himself, and details regarding the location, date and time will be communicated in writing to the remaining members at least seven days in advance.

Although he is ineligible to stand as a candidate due to the expiration of his term, he will retain the right to vote. Conversely, other members of the Constitutional Court are eligible to run for the position of court's president.

During the election, which will transpire at the court's general assembly, the candidate securing an absolute majority with at least eight out of 15 votes will assume the top role for the ensuing four years.

In the event that no candidate achieves the necessary quorum, the elections will persist until a decisive outcome is reached.

Arslan assumed the presidency for the first time on Feb. 10, 2015.

Following the conclusion of his initial term, he secured reelection after attaining an absolute majority of votes on Jan. 25, 2019. Finally, he clinched the headship of the top court for the third time by receiving the votes of eight out of the 15 members in the general assembly election on Feb. 2 last year.

Constitution Court,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia should think strategically for peace: Erdoğan

Armenia should think strategically for peace: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia should think strategically for peace: Erdoğan

    Armenia should think strategically for peace: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish forces destroy PKK shelters in nine provinces

    Turkish forces destroy PKK shelters in nine provinces

  3. Ukraine says Russia attacking with 'heavy fire' in south

    Ukraine says Russia attacking with 'heavy fire' in south

  4. ROV deployed to locate sunken cargo ship crew

    ROV deployed to locate sunken cargo ship crew

  5. EU launches mission to protect Red Sea shipping

    EU launches mission to protect Red Sea shipping
Recommended
Armenia should think strategically for peace: Erdoğan

Armenia should think strategically for peace: Erdoğan
Turkish forces destroy PKK shelters in nine provinces

Turkish forces destroy PKK shelters in nine provinces
ROV deployed to locate sunken cargo ship crew

ROV deployed to locate sunken cargo ship crew
Police nab 23 international fugitives wanted by Interpol

Police nab 23 international fugitives wanted by Interpol
Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot

Hagia Sophia gets new furry mascot
Fresh probe brought against returning judiciary members

Fresh probe brought against returning judiciary members

WORLD Ukraine says Russia attacking with heavy fire in south

Ukraine says Russia attacking with 'heavy fire' in south

Ukrainian troops are facing "heavy fire" from advancing Russian forces in the southern Zaporizhzhia region after Moscow made its most significant territorial gain in nine months last week, Ukrainian army figures said Monday.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Short-term external debt at $174 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock stood at $174.4 billion at the end of December, indicating an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the end of 2022, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿