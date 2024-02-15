Top court postpones decision on Sivas massacre case

Top court postpones decision on Sivas massacre case

ANKARA
Top court postpones decision on Sivas massacre case

Türkiye's top court has announced that it will delay its decision on the statute of limitations regarding the case related to the tragic arson attack on the Madımak Hotel in Sivas in 1993, following the submission of additional reports.

The Constitutional Court's decision came after individual applications from the relatives of victims who perished in the tragic incident. The families filed their application in 2014, arguing that the trial process was "ineffective" and violated provisions on fair trial, emphasizing the event's classification as a "crime against humanity" and therefore not subject to a statute of limitations.

After initial deliberations in June 2021, the court postponed its examination. Subsequently, the court revisited the application last December but once again deferred its review. The most recent decision, made on Jan. 25, referred the application to a plenary session.

In yesterday's session, the top court opted to commission an additional report on the case before resuming discussions, effectively postponing a final ruling.

The case traces back to March 8, 2012, when an Ankara criminal court declared the statute of limitations expired for two of the uncaptured defendants. Two other defendants had their cases dropped due to their deaths, while five others saw their cases dismissed on similar grounds.

Despite objections from interveners' lawyers, the Court of Appeals upheld the statute of limitations in July 2014.

The legal saga also involves defendants Murat Sonkur, Eren Ceylan and Murat Karataş, who faced imprisonment in the main case but were later discovered to be fugitives after a Court of Appeals reversal. Their trials resumed in September last year, only to be dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

The event unfolded during a time when renowned short story writer Aziz Nesin, who was among the conference attendees, had become a public target for translating Salman Rushdie's "The Satanic Verses" into Turkish.

The participants of the conference were accused of being infidels by a large crowd outside, incited by local political leaders.

The devastating fire claimed the lives of 33 people attending the conference, along with two hotel staff members. Notably, two protesters who were part of the crowd outside the hotel, which had contributed to the events leading to the fire, also died in the blaze while observing the hotel's occupants in distress.

Massacre,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘Venus Rotates Clockwise’ at Vision Art Platform

‘Venus Rotates Clockwise’ at Vision Art Platform

LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Venus Rotates Clockwise’ at Vision Art Platform

    ‘Venus Rotates Clockwise’ at Vision Art Platform

  2. Top court postpones decision on Sivas massacre case

    Top court postpones decision on Sivas massacre case

  3. Türkiye to endure efforts for peace between Russia-Ukraine: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to endure efforts for peace between Russia-Ukraine: Erdoğan

  4. FM highlights strategic partnership with Georgia

    FM highlights strategic partnership with Georgia

  5. Antalya Diplomacy Forum to focus on Gaza crisis

    Antalya Diplomacy Forum to focus on Gaza crisis
Recommended
Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine

Spotlight on grave neglect at landslide-hit Erzincan mine
Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members

Cargo ship sinks in Marmara Sea with 6 crew members
Restoration in Grand Bazaar causes backlash

Restoration in Grand Bazaar causes backlash
Controversy swirls as Istanbul University opens to visitors

Controversy swirls as Istanbul University opens to visitors
Heavy downpour prompts school closures in Şanlıurfa

Heavy downpour prompts school closures in Şanlıurfa
Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras

Luxury yacht to set sail from Fethiye, leaving 18 mln liras
WORLD Antalya Diplomacy Forum to focus on Gaza crisis

Antalya Diplomacy Forum to focus on Gaza crisis

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will hold its third event since its foundation, will focus on the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where the Israeli security forces are committing massacres of civilians that left more than 28,000 people already dead.
ECONOMY Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Latest regulations may increase appetite for loans: Akbank CEO

Changes to regulations introduced earlier in February may increase banks’ appetite for extending loans, says Kaan Gür, CEO of Akbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿